Pres. Buhari travels to UK on 10-day private visit

President Muhammadu Buhari left last night for the United Kingdom (UK) on a 10 day private visit.

The President took off from Maiduguri, after a day working visit to Borno State, where he inaugurated a number of projects executed by the Governor Kashim Shettima administration.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity aide, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President was expected back in the country on 5th May, 2019.

The statement reads: “Further to the official visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos Wednesday where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the State Government, the President is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for another official visit Thursday.

“He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads.

“At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which held yesterday.