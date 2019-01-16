Pres. Buhari unveils new Police IG

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the successor to Ibrahim Kpotun Idris as Inspector General of Police(IGP).

He is AIG Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

He has been appointed in acting capacity.

President Buhari formally decorated the new acting IG at a ceremony at the Aso Rock Villa today.

The president was assisted by the former police boss, Idris, who officially retired today at the age of sixty.

Idris, who was appointed in June 2016, thanked Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve under his administration as Inspector General of Police.

He also thanked all Nigerians for the cooperation and support they accorded him and the entire personnel of the Force during his tenure.

He enjoined them to extend the same support to Abubakar Adamu.

AIG Abubakar Adamu hails from Lafia, Nasarawa State and holds a BSc in Geography.

He enlisted into the Force on 1 February, 1986 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police

Before his appointment as the Acting Inspector General of Police, he was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

He was Commissioner of Police in Ekiti and Enugu States and also Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Police Command Headquarters, Benin, Edo State.