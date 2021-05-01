Presidency attacks Mbaka for criticising Buhari

…says cleric asked President for contracts as compensation for support

The Presidency, Friday said that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to grant Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka’s request for a contract may have been the reason for his call for the presidential impeachment.

Father Mbaka, who is the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, has in his sermon at his adoration ground had said that God is angry with President Buhari and told him to resign or the National Assembly should impeach him.

He said on Wednesday that the anger of God was on the President over his inaction on the widespread of killings across the country.

The fiery Catholic cleric was one of the strong supporters of President Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 elections as he described the President as the awaiting messiah for the country.

Reacting to the call for the resignation of the President, the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba said that Father Mbaka had approached the President for the contract which was not given to him.

The statement with the title, “Father Mbaka is everything apart from what he claims” read, “An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached.

” Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.

“Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka.”