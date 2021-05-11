Presidency confirms burglars’ attack on Aso Rock

…it was a successful robbery attack, says source

A gang of burglars made an attempt early today to attack the Aso Rock Villa residence of Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The burglary attempt took place outside the Presidential Villa, as the professor of political science does not live within the Villa itself.

Also attacked was the home of an administrative officer, identified as Abubakar Maikano.

His home is also outside the Villa, near a park used by some visitors to the Presidential Villa.

Presidential aide, Garba Shehu confirmed the attacks but said it was “an attempted burglary”, not robbery as being reported by some media.

Professor Gambari also confirmed the attack. He said the thieves made “a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence.

The incident, he said, happened at 3:00 a.m, but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident”, Shehu saiid.

There was no reaction from Maikano, who handles visitors to the Villa and reports to the President’s chief security officer.

Meanwhile, reports have it that the incident prompted Ibrahim Gambari and Abubakar Maikano, the chief of staff and admin officer, respectively, to abandon their residences, sources said.

“Their houses were robbed and the robbers packed money and other valuable assets from both houses,” a source in the Villa said yesterday.

Continuing, the source said, “The robbers took away as much as possible from both places. What is more unfortunate is that no one has been arrested.”