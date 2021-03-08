Presidency denies fire outbreak in Aso Villa

The Presidency on Sunday dismissed some media reports suggesting that a fire outbreak was recorded inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, said there was no fire within the seat of power.

“I would like to clarify that there was no fire inside the Presidential Villa,” the presidential spokesman said 24 hours after an online medium reported a fire outbreak at the Presidential Villa, causing confusion among workers.

“In the evening of Saturday, March 6, a fire broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.

“The fire, as being speculated, might have started from a passer-by dropping a burning cigarette. The Federal Fire Service will ascertain the reason for it when they complete their investigation.

“It suffices to say that this bush fire, which started and ended outside the perimeter walls of the Villa, was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the one nearby from the Federal Fire Service. No loss of life, no loss whatsoever to building and property was recorded.”