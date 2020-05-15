Presidency moves to enforce face mask order

The Federal Government has said that the wearing of face mask is a law signed by President Muhammadu Buhari and which must be enforced as the nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Government has said that the wearing of face mask is a law signed by President Muhammadu Buhari and which must be enforced as the nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the 31st joint national briefing of the taskforce.

He also said that contrary to reports, Nigeria did not order for the Madagascar herbal solutions for COVID-19, but that it was an offer by the Madagascan President.

“There is a question that has to do with usage of facemasks, whether it was optional or not, no. The fact that we are persuasive does not mean that there is an option to it.

“It was part of the declaration that was signed by Mr. President. All the protocols that was predicted by the authority vested on Mr. President by the Quarantine Act. And once he attested his signature to that, it has the force of law.

“Our appeal is that this is a collective effort that each and every Nigerian to be responsible to himself and other Nigerians to wear a mask, not necessarily a medical mask. That is why we said mask or cloth covering, so that our people would not be going to pick things from the dust bin and be hanging on their faces,” Mustapha said.

According to him, even a handkerchief can serve the purpose, thus, it is not in any way an optional but a must.

He added, “And we are appealing to the security agencies and the state governments and sub national entities who have the power of enforcement to do that. It is very important that we inculcate the culture of doing things to the overall benefits of all.”