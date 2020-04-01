Presidency reviews aircraft ban during lockdown

The Presidential Task Force, on Tuesday, gave a review of its modalities for the COVID-19 lockdown in the aviation industry, saying diplomatic flights and aircraft carrying food, medical equipment and other humanitarian items were exempt.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, had announced a 14-day initial lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, beginning at 11pm on Monday, March 30.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who spoke during a live Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Tuesday, said the civil aviation took the campaign to contain the coronavirus “extremely seriously” because the sector provided platforms for social interaction.

Sirika stated that all airports had therefore been closed, including local airports.

He said, “However, certain flights that are considered to be essential will continue to happen. So, Nigerians will continue to see aircraft flying but those aircraft are qualified: aircraft in distress looking for a landing site to save lives are allowed.

“Aircraft on technical stop, meaning that aircraft, perhaps, overflying the airspace of Nigeria needing to stop to pick fuel somewhere and continue with the journey, perhaps it’s travelling to supply medical equipment to some country or community. That kind of technical stop will be allowed in our airspace and airports.

“Medical evacuation will be allowed. Cargo will also be allowed. This cargo is essential, not just any cargo. Certain diplomatic flights will be allowed. Certain humanitarian flights – those bringing in food items and other humanitarian supplies, medicines, medical equipment, etc. – and also security flights.”

The minister added that in all of the aforementioned flights, protocols had been set out, which he said were well publicised.

“For example, if there is a flight on the ground, all the pilots must remain on board. Assuming there is cargo coming into Nigeria, they will operate two crews, so they wouldn’t have any need to come out to rest during the journey.

“They would remain on board the aircraft and we will not service them, except for fuel. Servicing meaning we will not enter those aircraft to take food, water or clear their trash.

“All diplomatic flight request going forward will pass through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We can be copied to start the process early but they must go through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ditto all security fights must pass through the National Security Adviser,” he said.