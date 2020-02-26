President Muhammadu Buhari; President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the inauguration of the National Assembly Service Commission by the President at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Related Articles
L-R: Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Bayo Ojulari; Chairman Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources Upstream, Albert Akpan; Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor; and Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Ed Ubong, at the presentation of the Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Award to Shell Companies in Nigeria at the 2020 edition of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja on Monday.
February 13, 2020
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) congratulating his new Deputy Chief of Staff, Prof. Malachy Ikechukwu Okwueze, after he was sworn in at the EXCO Chambers, Government House, Enugu, yesterday.
January 29, 2020
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the member representing Nsukka East Constituency, Rt. Hon. Chinedu Nwamba (middle) and the Chairman, State Internal Revenue Service, Prince Emeka Odo, when the nine (9) Autonomous Communities of Eha Alumona paid a Thank you visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, for commencing work on Eha Alumona-Eha Ndiagu-Mbu road and Umabor-Breme-Mbu road, yesterday
January 27, 2020