Presidential poll tribunal delivers judgment Sept 13

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), sitting in Abuja has slated September 13, 2019, to decide the fate of President Muhammadu Buhari in the petition challenging his election in the February 23 general election filed by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his party.

The seven-member panel of justices of the Court of Appeal, headed by Justice Muhammed Garba had last week reserved a date to deliver judgment in the petition, after parties adopted their final written addresses.

The Electoral Act provides that an election petition should be filed, heard and determined within 180 days.

Atiku and his party had filed a petition before the Tribunal challenging the outcome of the presidential poll that handed a second term in office to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The petitioners joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as first to third respondents.