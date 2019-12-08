Primary healthcare: Oyo govt engages more medical doctors, renovate facilities 

Oyo State government has disclosed that it has extended its capacity towards engaging more medical doctors and renovate primary healthcare centers in the State to boost the State Health Insurance scheme and get more people to enroll in the program.

The Health Insurance scheme covered many ailments at minimal cost and has enrolled almost 200,000 people of the State among whom were civil servants, organized private sector, traders and artizans..

The Executive Secretary Oyo State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Sola Akande said the scheme was committed to effective healthcare delivery in line with Governor Seyi Makinde’s health service Agenda to transform Oyo State.

Akande stated this at the public/private Health providers forum held in Ibadan over the weekend, noting that Health Insurance Scheme has come to stay in Oyo State, as enrollees (beneficiaries) have benefited immensely from the

scheme since inception.

“The scheme has immensely benefited a vast majority of people in the State for the opportunity of cheap access to medical care wherever you are in the State.

“We have succeeded in reaching out to the far corners of the State with the extension of the services of the Health Insurance Scheme at the local communities through the primary healthcare services and efforts are ongoing to engage more doctors and medical personnel to boost the efforts of those already engaged and we are also working currently to renovate the facilities to further attract enrollment.”

The Executive Secretary hinted that there would be enrollment centers in each of the Local Government headquarters across the State for appreciable enrollment by the people, adding that online enrollment would be made available to make participation and engagement easier.

Dr Akande added that the Agency would continuously ensure that healthcare providers comply with necessary regulations and provisional guidelines.

In their remarks, stakeholders at the event applauded the initiative behind the scheme, promising to keep with the scheme’s rules and regulations.