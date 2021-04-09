Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

The United Kingdom’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.” – Al Jazeera.

