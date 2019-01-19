Properties seized from politicians up for sale soon – Buhari

President Muhammad Buhari yesterday disclosed that properties and companies seized from corrupt politicians would soon be put up for sale. Buhari said the move has become paramount because he does not want those coming after him to return such seized properties to their owners like they did after he was overthrown in a coup in 1983.

Addressing his supporters in Kaduna State, at the APC presidential rally yesterday evening, President Buhari said he had fulfilled all his campaign promises and called on Nigerians to vote for him again in order to consolidate on the gains made so far. Buhari, who arrived at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium venue of the rally about 4:58pm, told those present that he had fulfilled his promise of fighting corruption and ensuring security as Boko Haram had been decimated.

President Buhari, who spoke in Hausa language, promised that he would not betray the trust of the people and would do everything to protect them from being exploited, promised to do more if re-elected in February.

He said in the area of economy, the country is recovering and is on the track, saying the larger population of the country are youth between the ages of 35 and below, “Nigeria has lots of work to do, to get you employment and sufficiency.” According to him, farmers in the country had pumper harvest following the availability of fertilizers provided at the cost of N5,500 as against the N9000 it use to be and had been provided in each of the local government areas of the country.

“We have stopped spending our foreign reserve to import rice, as there is sufficiency in rice as we now produce it locally,” he said. The President then called on the people of Kaduna state to ensure that they vote for the APC candidates in the 2019 general elections to enable the party complete all ongoing developmental projects and programmes across the country.