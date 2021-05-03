Protect Nigerians from killings – Sultan’s JNI tells FG

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll-led Jama’atu Nasril Islam has asked President, Muhammadu Buhari to be alive to his responsibility by protecting the lives and property of Nigerians following the insecurity across the country.

This was just as the religious organisation urged Nigeria Muslim community to pray fervently for the nation’s security challenges to abate.

The Sultan’s JNI also acknowledged that things were hard, urging affluent Muslims to assist the poor adversely hit by the harsh economic situation in the country.

According to a statement signed by the JNI’s Secretary General, Dr. Khalid Aliyu in Kaduna on Sunday, the Muslim community must also pray for an improvement in Nigeria’s economic and the restoration of security across the country.

The JNI is headed by the Sultan, who is also the President General of the Nigeria’s Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs as well as the Nigeria Muslims spiritual leader.

The statement titled, ‘The last 10 days of Ramadan-1442AH and the need for sober reflection in Nigeria’, said, “Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, uses this medium, to implore Nigerian Muslims to fervently engage in supplications and be more dedicated to the worship of Allah (SWT), amidst the daunting challenges and many uncertainties bedeviling the Nigerian state.

“More importantly, we should pray for an end of the myriad security imbroglio in Nigeria and watch out for the Laylatul Qadr (the Night of Power) which often comes up in one of the five exceptional nights, according to authentic Ahadith of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“We again reiterate that Muslims should intensify their generosities in giving alms to the poor, the needy and the orphans in the society, especially now that many families are finding it very unbearable, as a result of biting economic challenges bedeviling the country.

“We must nonetheless pray also for the economic overturn and restoration of security in Nigeria. Government should however be more alive to its primary responsibility of its existence – i.e. safeguarding lives and property.

“In the same vein, Muslims are reminded of the Zakatul Fitr (Ordained Alms Giving at the end of Ramadan Fast), which is supposed to be given out to the needy in the last three days of Ramadan or in the early hours of the first day of Shawwal i.e the ‘Eid-el-Fitr day, before the commencement of the ‘Eid prayer.”