Protest rocks Abuja over police killing of 52-year-old man

There was pandemonium at Karimu, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as residents numbering over 300, trooped out to protest the killing of a-52-year old man, Solomon Eze, by a policeman in the area.

The protesters blocked the road as they marched to the police post in the area threatening to burn the structure as they have had enough of police brutality of residents of the commercial community.

It was gathered that it took the plea of some other residents to persuade their colleagues from burning the police post as all the policemen on duty ran for their lives. It was gathered that trouble started after a police team went to arrest a suspect and in the process opened fire that killed the deceased observing the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

After the incident, the policemen allegedly ran away leaving the lifeless body on the ground. The residents assembled and took the body to a morgue in one of the hospitals in Abuja. The news of the killing spread in the community, angered the residents who protested in the streets.

Meanwhile, the FCT command said it had commenced investigations of the killing and has commiserated with the family of the deceased.

The Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said the policeman suspect has been identified, arrested and he is currently in detention.

Ciroma, in a statement signed by the commands pubic relations officer, Anjuguri Manzah, said “The Commissioner of Police FCT, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a discreet investigation into an unfortunate gunshot incident that led to the death of one Solomon Eze ‘m’ 52 years old at Karimo on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at about 6:00pm.

“The policeman identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested and he is currently in detention. While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the commissioner of police wishes to assure the public that the command would be transparent in its investigation and the findings made public.” – The Sun.