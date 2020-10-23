Protests: Hooligans, political marauders pushing for regime change – Northern governors

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has expressed “regrets that “diabolical influencers in form of hooliganism, ethno-religious bigots and even political marauders are bent on pulling the nation down and pushing for regime change.

The governors also wondered “why protests have persisted despite the magnanimity exhibited by the federal government,” state governors and other well meaning Nigerians.

In a communique issued at the end of their emergency meeting on Thursday in Kaduna, the governors urged Nigerians to resist enemies of the nation by supporting Mr. President, the federal government and democracy at large.”

The communique which was signed by the chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, said the forum extensively discussed issues bordering on National Security, particularly the nationwide Endsars protest which has led to the wantonn destruction of lives and properties in some parts of the country.

“Concerned by these development, the Northern States Governors Forum met and deliberated on the matter.

“The forum however, expressed worry and concern on why the protests have persisted despite the magnanimity exhibited by the federal government and various state governments calls from well-meaning Nigerians to put an end to the protest” the communique said.

According to the communique, the meeting discussed the various dimensions of Endsars protest in the country.

While acknowledging the constitutional rights of all citizen to protest, the governors, however condemned the incessant destruction of lives and properties that occurred during the protests.

The communique reads in part: “Forum commiserates with those who lost their lives, the wounded and those whose properties were destroyed.

“Forum strongly sues for unity and peaceful co-existence of all citizens and groups of people in Nigeria.

“Urge all Nigerians to see themselves as equal citizens of the country as the unity of Nigeria cannot be compromised. “The forum regrets the diabolical influencers in form of hooliganism, ethno-religious bigots and even political marauders who are bent on pulling the nation down its knees and pushing for regime change.

“The forum called on all Nigerians to resist these enemies of the nation by supporting Mr. President, the federal government and democracy at large.

“Forum appeal to all citizens to restrain themselves from unwarranted disposition of sentiments, harassment and intimidation of other citizens resident in their home states.

“Forum notes that all these are antics of the enemies of the country who are violently pushing for regime change outside the ballot box.”

“Forum also notes the heavy presence of external influencers both locally and internationally and called on all citizens particularly community leaders and youth groups to be very vigilant and report the presence of such people to security agencies.

“The forum called for comprehensive and robust reforms in the police force.”

The governors also advocated for the constitution of judicial commission of enquiry to investigate all levels of destruction and killings during the Endsars protest.

The forum called “for greater synergy between the state and the federal government in strengthening the unity, oneness and overall development of the country.”

The communique said the NSGF “is in synergy with other governors in the South-West, South-South and South-East to address this challenges of nationhood headlong.”