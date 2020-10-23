Protests may lead to point of no return -Gen. Abdulsalami warns

The over two-week-old EndSARS protest to put a halt to police brutality got worse, yesterday, as it recorded more violence, arson and deaths across the country.

From one state to another, security agents and protesting youths engaged in open and bloody confrontaion.

As the situation continue to degenerate, former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has warned that it could lead the country to a point of no return except a decisive action is taken.

“I am, therefore, appealing and calling for a halt to give peace a chance for dialogue.”

He said withdrawing from the streets would enable the Federal Government to concentrate on meeting their demands.

He said already, government had apologised and promised to look into their grievances.

The former head of state said governors had also responded promptly by acknowledging the genuine grievances of the teeming demonstrating youths.

“The hijacking of the protest by criminals had resulted into violence, destruction of government and private properties ,criminal release of prisoners and the lynching and burning of policemen and innocent persons in some parts of the country.

“The demonstration continued and consequences of which it began to cause serious discomfort to the citizens as it gave opportunities for criminal elements to penetrate to tamper with the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

“This forced the government to send security agencies to restore law and order which unfortunately further led to the loss of more innocent lives.

“I am therefore appealing and calling for a halt of the youth demonstration to give peace a chance for dialogue,” said.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari “to continue to address the grievances expressed by the youth and layout the programme that meet and addresses the objective of the protests.”

General Abdulsalami who expressed dismay over shooting of armless youths, saying, “the shooting has left all of us dumbfounded. It’s unfortunate.”