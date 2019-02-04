Provide proof I’m from Cameroon – Atiku tells Nnamdi Kanu

Former Vice-president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Atiku Abubakar, has asked Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to provide evidence that he is a Cameroonian.

Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, speaking on Sunday said Nnamdi Kanu should provide evidence that Atiku Abubakar is from Cameroonian.

He said: “You media should ask him to supply the proof. It is not the man that is being accused that you will ask. It is the person who made the allegations that you will ask to bring his proof of where he (Atiku) is from or where he is not from,”

Kanu in a broadcast claimed that Atiku’s Jada was once part of Cameroon, saying: “Do you know that Atiku Abubakar is from Cameroon? His area of Adamawa was in Cameroon, a claim that is historically correct, up till 59 years ago.

Kanu was referring to the situation in British Cameroon before Nigeria’s independence in 1960. Ganye, which incorporates Atiku’s birthplace of Jada was the headquarters of British Cameroon, but following a plebiscite, it chose to stay with Nigeria, to be part of the Sardauna Province, while the other part, joined Cameroon.