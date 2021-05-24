PRP mourns Chief of Army Staff, others

…laments Buhari’s absence at burial

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has expressed sadness for the demise of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers in a military aircraft accident on Friday.

The PRP, in a statement by the National Chairman,Alhaji Falalu Bello, OFR, said it “regards Gen. Attahiru and the other officers as national heroes who sacrificed their lives for the security and stability of Nigeria. And their heart-rending departure is a grievous loss not only to their immediate families but Nigeria as a whole.

“The party condoles with the Nigerian military, the families of Lt. Gen. Attahiru and the other officers and men who lost their lives while actively serving our nation and prays to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

“The PRP however laments the conspicuous absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who doubles as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Vice President, Senate President, and Speaker House of Representatives at the funeral and burial of the departed officers who paid the supreme price for the security of our nation.

“The PRP therefore describes the absence of President Buhari at the burial of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers as totally unacceptable and demoralizing to the morale of our armed forces. Hence, the party calls on President Buhari and other key national officers to make amends by showing empathy for the people they govern, particularly for those that risk their lives for the security and stability of our nation.

“Finally, the PRP exhorts Nigerians to keep praying for our armed forces who who usually put their lives at stake for the security of our nation”, the statement added.