PSC promotes 175 senior police officers, steps down 112

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 175 Senior Police Officers, while it stepped down the promotion of 112 others.

The decisions were part of the high points of the 9th Plenary Meeting of the Commission, which held in Abuja on September 28 and 29, 2020, and presided over by its Chairman, retired Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith.

A statement by the spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said the Commission promoted one Assistant Inspector General of Police, Sanusi Lemu, to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, to replace retired DIG Abdulmajid Ali, representing the North Central.

It also approved the promotion of one Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, former CP Anambra and Rivers States, to the substantive rank of AIG.

Also promoted were 167 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, three Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents, two Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents and four Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police.

The Commission stood down the promotion of 112 Senior Police Officers for failure of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to comply with the directive of the Commission to attach the Presidential approval for the creation of additional Police Zonal Commands and Departments from where the vacancies for the recommended officers were harvested.

The Commission stood down the promotion of 13 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General, eight Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners and 91 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

The 167 Superintendents of Police promoted to Chief Superintendents include Hezekiah Ali, Chukwuma Johnson Ubasonye, Samson Oyemauche, Ismail Lawal, Oyedele Saka Oyerinde and Nieketien George.

Others were Adamu Garba, Divisional Police Officer, Abakaliki Road, Enugu State Command; Ikechukwu Ogoegbunam Udegbunam, Unit Commander, Explosive Ordinance Department, Jalingo, Taraba State Command; Abiodun Oluwaseun Ayinde, Ogun State Command; and Wellinghton Omorogieva among others.

The Commission also confirmed the acting appointments of 60 senior Police Officers, including three Commissioners of Police and four Deputy Commissioners of Police.

The beneficiaries are Adeolu Egbetokun, Commissioner of Police, Kwara State; Hakeem Odumosu, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State; and Shehu Usman Shuaibu, Commissioner of Police, Works, in the Force Headquarters.

Others are Deputy Commissioner of Police Nwonyi Emeka, DCP Ibrahim Maikaba, DCP Ahmed Musa and DCP Jimoh Moshood, former Force Public Relations Officer and currently DCP, CID, Airport Command, Lagos State.

The Commission also confirmed the acting appointments of three CSPs: Azogor Edu Jude; Usman Musa, Presidential Villa; and Alhassan Idris Gambo.

The appointments of three Superintendents of Police were also confirmed.

They are Ijomah Chidebere Joseph, Sector Commander, FIB, STS, Enugu; Ogarachi Chima Eze, O/C Marine Command, Port Harcourt; and Olusegun Osunbure.

The Commission’s decisions are expected to be conveyed to the Inspector General of Police on October 5, 2020 for implementation.