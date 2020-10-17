PTF directs IGP to present five-year plan for police reform

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of Police Trust Fund, Suleiman Abba, on Friday said that the board had directed the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to present a five-year comprehensive strategic plan of action for the total transformation of the Nigeria Police Force.

Abba further disclosed that the Fund had resolved to organise an emergency training, provide requisite state-of-the-art equipment as well as an appropriate welfare plan for personnel deployed to the new tactical team and other specialised unit of the Force.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday, the PTF chairman appealed to the #EndSARS protesters to reciprocate government’s democratic posture and support the current reforms.

The former IG stated that the PTF board identified with the current call for police reform and aligned itself with the decisions and actions already taken by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and the IG, in response to the demand by Nigerian youths.

According to him, the establishment of the PTF indicated Buhari’s commitment to achieving a comprehensive reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

Abba further stated, “In line with the recommendations of all previous police reforms reports, Mr President ensured the establishment of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.

“These earlier police reforms recommendations provided for the objectives of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, as spelt out in section 5, Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2019.

“They constitute a summation of government police reform agenda which the Nigeria Police Trust Fund is mandated to achieve.”