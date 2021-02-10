PTF suspends 100 more passport holders for violating COVID-19 protocols

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has suspended 100 international passports for six months because their owners violated coronavirus protocols.

They did not comply with the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.

This is the second batch of 100 passports to be placed on travel restrictions.

The PTF said over 20,000 passengers evaded the mandatory in-country test.

It said it would continue to suspend their travel documents in batches if they fail to take the test.

The PTF insists that only a negative PCR test will be acceptable for inbound travellers, which must be conducted within 96 hours before boarding.