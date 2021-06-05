Public outrage trails Twitter suspension in Nigeria

There is outrage and anger in Nigeria following the Federal Government’s suspension of Twitter indefinitely in Nigeria.

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to condemn government’s move, which many described as madness and obnoxious.

In a statement released on Twitter by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, government attributed the suspension to what it called the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria”, added Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant To The President (Media).

Twitter had come into the crosshairs of the Buhari government after its police deleted two tweets and a video, in which President Buhari threatened to invoke civil war treatment to arsonists, separatists and insurrectionists destroying public assets.

Reacting to the development on Friday, Nigerians expressed shock that this could happen in this era and century.

According to Adetutu Balogun, “FG announces suspension of Twitter in Nigeria via Twitter… awon werey.”

Danny Walter said “The problem with this News of Federal Government banning Twitter in Nigeria is that they’ve given these Police Men another Avenue for extortion. “Park” “Open your Phone” “Oh you dey use Twitter, enter Van criminal.”

According to JP, “Guess which app Federal Government uses to announce the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.”

Nappy Blaze said “They sent the military to protesters and we trended #EndSARS. The President made a genocide tweet and twitter deleted it. The Government got angry and went to suspend Twitter in Nigeria and we are already downloading VPNs. Una too stubborn ffs.”

According to Kabiyesi, The King, “Crashing economy, Kidnappings, Banditry and killings everywhere but your priority is to ban Twitter in Nigeria ?? We’re ruled by absolutely terrible people.”

Somto Onuchukwu added: “The coward Gen. Buhari has gone from turning off his comment section to banning twitter in Nigeria. This is not time for bants, we should occupy Nigeria on #June12Protest #OccupyNigeria2 #BuhariMustGo.”

Nielda said “The federal government intention to suspend Twitter in Nigeria is a clear view of how cranky they think. If they take such action in fighting insecurity in the country, Nigeria will be a better place.”

Ugochukwu Ugwoke tweeted: “The swiftness of President Buhari in banning Twitter in Nigeria is another evident proof that his government does not care about Nigeria & Nigerians. This is the same man who has done little or nothing to address the insecurity problems in Nigeria. Our lives mean nothing to him.”

Mohnice stated: “Twitter suspended Donald Trump, and USA did not suspend Twitter Small tweet delete, Buhari ban twitter in Nigeria! We are now Left with crowwe or VPNs. Dunno but, Why is Nigeria like this, who is behind this mess fgs.”

VIP Vendor added: “When twitter deleted President Trump’s account US didn’t suspend twitter. Ordinary deleted post our daddy’s at the top is suspending twitter in Nigeria.”

Farooq Kperogi stated: “Does Lai Mohammed know that there’s a little something called VPN that Nigerians can use to circumvent the Federal Government’s so-called ban on Twitter in Nigeria? These ignorant, prehistoric creatures in gov’t never cease to amaze with their insufferable boneheadedness.”

Nerfatiti, said “The FG may suspend the Constitution. So be readying to hit the streets. It’s a full-blown dictatorship. Now that Lai Mohammed’s Federal Government has directed the NBC to block access to Twitter in Nigeria, I’ll show you steps how you can download a “VPN,” & bypass.”

Former BBNaija star, Tacha lamented: “Parents were live on Arise TV today crying and the problem is Twitter in Nigeria??? Jesus take the wheel.”

According to Reno Omokri, “How can you announce your suspension of @Twitter on Twitter and expect to be taken seriously?

“Twitter brought @MBuhari to power. He can’t climb the ladder to the top then prevent others from using it. @Facebook also deleted his genocidal post. Will he also suspend Facebook?

“The suspension of the activities of @Twitter in Nigeria by the @MBuhari administration should be ignored by @Jack. The Buhari government has no means to effect the suspension, and even members of the administration are still on Twitter.”