Ramadan: 300 Muslims benefit from Daaru-r-Rahmat welfare support outreach

No fewer than 300 people have benefitted from welfare support programme of a Muslim dawah organization called Daaru-r-Rahmat Society in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

The items distributed to support the needy include free food items, financial support, payment of house rents, hospital bills, among others.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital on Thursday on the sideline of the distribution of the welfare support to selected members of the society, the Ameer and founder of the group, Muali Misbahudeen Olawale, said that, “Ramadan is a holy month that is designed to add value and spiritual attainment to all Muslims across the world”.

Olawale, who said that the national secretariat of the organisation is based in Osogbo, Osun state, added that the group had been in existence for over 17 years propagating Islamic tenets and offering spiritual support to Muslims in the state.

He also said that the support programme was designed to assist the less privileged people in the society and make them have a sense of belonging during the holy month of Ramadan.

Olawale, who was flanked by the National Secretary of the group, Alhaji Ganiyu Taofeeq Isola, during the event, said that, “the gesture is one of the aims of the group targeted at reaching out to all Muslims, uplifting their spirituality and involving them in services emanating from divine principles of Islam.

“The first phase of the above programme this year is to feed like 100 people while the second phase is to engage like 200 people on last Thursday of this year’s Ramadan.

“For some years back, this programme has been a wonderful tool of propagating Islam by members of the society, especially, during Ramadaan period.

“We have also made available a little sum of N5,000 for individuals to start or complement their small scale businesses and in the past three years, including the covid-19 period, we disbursed about N500,000 to those in need to get required items meant to boost their businesses”.

Olawale added that, “To waltk the talk with ingredients of our vision and mission, DARMAT embarked on the following as relief instruments to both Muslims, Christians and other people in the society.

“Such as settling of hospital bills, purchasing of WAEC and NECO forms, settling of school fees of less privileged, assistance on medical bills, and provisions for those facing challenges in payment of house rents”.

The Islamic leader also urged Muslims to use the period of the holy month of Ramadan to pray for oneness, unity and protection of all.