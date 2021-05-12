Ramadan fast continues today as Sultan declares Thursday Eid-el-Fitri

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Thursday, May 13, as Eid-el-Fitri day.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon Sighting committees across the country.

“This, confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1442AH, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, which was 29th day of Ramadan 1442AH.

“Therefore, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1442AH.

“The Sultan has accepted the report and accordingly declared Thursday, May 13, 2021 as the first day of Shawwal 1442AH, Day of Eid-el-Fitr,” it said.

Shawwal is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, which comes after the fasting month of Ramadan.

Earlier, Federal Government had declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays to mark the 2021 Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government on Monday.

He called “all Nigerians, at home and abroad to use the period of this year’s Eidul-Fitr celebration to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation in the land”.

Aregbesola, who believes that development cannot thrive in a rancorous atmosphere, urged all “Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness, and tolerance, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him)”.

The minister also called on all security agencies in the country to “be more courageous and patriotic to surmount the ongoing battle against resurging insecurity and activities of criminal elements in Nigeria”.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.