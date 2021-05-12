Ramadan: NFSC urges Muslims to shed tribal differences, focus on national unity, development

By Peter Ejiofor

As Muslims end their annual Ramadan fast, the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), has urged them to use the

lessons of the period to foster unity in the country being ravaged by insecurity, terrorism and kidnappings.

The club’s National Chairman, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, made the appeal on

Wednesday as he felicitated Muslims for ending their one month fast during which they went into spiritual reflection, self-improvement and heightened devotion and worship.

“At this critical period of our national life, Nigerians should eschew their religious, political and tribal differences and work for a united and progressive nation through prayers.

“It is my belief that Muslims will now put more effort into following the teachings of Islam for the greater good of our country.

“I expect many of you to focus on increasing your consciousness of the presence of God in your lives, reaffirming your commitment to the service of others that your faith compels, and expressing gratitude for the blessings of good health, well-being and life itself,’’ Ikpea said.

He said that the task of building a virile nation belonged to every Nigerian and appealed to many Muslims that had been in the forefront in industry and employing many youths to contribute to government’s efforts in alleviating unemployment and poverty.

It will be recalled that Ramadan is a holy month of fasting, introspection and prayer for Muslims, the followers of Islam.

It is celebrated as the month during which Muhammad received the initial revelations of the Quran, the holy book for Muslims.

Each day during Ramadan, Muslims do not eat or drink from dawn to sunset.