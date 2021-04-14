Ramadan: PRP calls for prayers, peaceful coexistence

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has exhorted Nigerians to utilize the period of the Ramadan to conscientiously pray for the nation as well as live in peace with one another as instructed by the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SWA).

The party observed that the Holy month of Ramadan is a period of retreat; retreat from unnecessary worldly pleasures to spiritual introspection; a retreat from self-indulgence to devotion and dedication. The Holy month of Ramadan is also a great occasion for human race, particularly Nigerians to seek the blessings and favours of the Almighty God.

The National Chairman of PRP, Alhaji Falalu Bello, OFR, in a statement, stated that “it is a common knowledge that Nigeria has been bedeviled by security, social and economic challenges, among others. Hence, this Holy month of Ramadan is a divine opportunity for the leaders and the led to fast and fervently supplicate for national unity, peace, prosperity and stability of our nation.

The PRP urged Nigerians to use the Holy month of Ramadan to resuscitate the values that unite us as compatriots and jettison all divisive proclivities that ruin the configuration of our nation.

“As citizens of one nation, we need to rejuvenate and rekindle the spirit of peaceful coexistence, forgiveness, magnanimity and tolerance in all our dealings.

Penultimately, we emphatically call on the ruling government to urgently bring an end to the scourges of kidnappings, banditry, insurgency and other acts of violence in various parts of our country.

Finally, the PRP prays for the nation and wish all Muslim brethren a happy and successful Ramadan”, the statement added.