Randy priest gets sack for kissing female students

The Anglican Communion in Ghana has sacked randy Reverend Father Balthazar Obeng who was caught on video giving hot kisses to three female students of St Monica’s College of Education, Ghana.

The video went viral on Monday necessitating an urgent meeting by the Anglican Communion on what to do with the randy priest.

He was seen removing his face mask and planting his mouth on each of the girl’s mouth in hot kiss right inside the church.

As he kissed each of the student, other female students in the church erupted in shout of joy and cheered him on.

The third girl, who had her face mask on was a bit reluctant to kiss the priest, but he ordered her to remove her face mask and for fear, she removed, as the priest planted his mouth on hers for the longest kiss of the day.

Earlier, the Internal Province of Ghana, Anglican Communion issued a statement on Tuesday, saying its attention had been drawn to a circulating video of a priest kissing some female students of St. Monica’s College of Education within the Asante-Mampong Diocese.

The statement signed by Venerable Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah, Executive Director to the Metropolitan Archbishop of Ghana, said the church was saddened by the news and stated that thorough investigation had immediately been instituted into the matter and that the action of the said priest would be dealt with in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Communion where morality is extremely revered in the church.

However, Joy Online reports that after its meeting on Tuesday, the Anglican Communion sacked the randy priest after he was found wanting.