Real Madrid sign David Alaba

David Olatokunbo Alaba is now a Real Madrid player, the club announced today.

The 28-year-old Austrian international joined Madrid from Bayern Munich.

Read what Madrid say about their new signing, born by Nigerian parents:

He is a vastly experienced player and boasts an impressive record at the top level of European football which has seen him pick up 28 trophies, including two Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups and 10 Bundesliga titles.

He made 431 appearances for Bayern Munich, which made him the foreign player with the most appearances in the club’s history.

Alaba has also been named in the UEFA Team of the Year three times and has been voted Austria’s player of the year seven times, and will play in the forthcoming European Championship for his country.

The new Madrid signing is a versatile defender, who is comfortable at centre-back or left-back, but can also play in centre-midfield. After starting his career with SV Aspern and Austria Vienna, Alaba joined Bayern in the summer of 2008, making his debut at the age of 17. Before he earned a first-team place, he briefly played for Hoffenheim in the 2010/11 season.

Apart from possessing defensive attributes like strength and pace, he is also a very technical player and is a fine striker of the ball from free-kicks. Alaba scored 33 goals for Bayern Munich.



Honours:

-2 Champions Leagues

-2 Club World Cups

-2 European Super Cups

-10 Bundesliga titles

-6 German Cups

-6 German Super Cups

-3 times named in the UEFA Team of the Year (2013, 2014 and 2015).

-Footballer of the year in Austria in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020.

-Sports Personality of the year in Austria in 2013 and 2014.

Clubs:

-SV Aspern (1998-2002)

-Austria Viena (2002-2008)

-Bayern Munich (2008-2011)

-Hoffenheim (2011)

-Bayern Munich (2011-2021)

-Real Madrid (2021-)