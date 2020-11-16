Record-breaking Johnson wins first masters title at Augusta

World number one golfer Dustin Johnson won his first Masters title by five strokes as he finished with a record-breaking low score of 20 under par at Augusta.

The American posted a four-under 68 on Sunday to hold off Australian Cameron Smith and South Korea’s Sungjae Im.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy’s brief charge came too late as he eventually finished nine shots back in tied fifth.

Defending champion Tiger Woods carded a 10 on the par-three 12th but recovered with five birdies to finish one under.

Pre-tournament favourite Bryson DeChambeau, who won the US Open in September, endured an erratic week and a final-day 73 put him on two under par for the tournament.

World number three Justin Thomas finished fourth at 12 under after carding a two-under 70 on the final day.

Johnson’s superb performance during this unprecedented November staging of the Masters saw him beat the record lowest winning score of 18 under par set by Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015.

“It’s hard. I was nervous all day. I could feel it,” said Johnson, who will defend his title in five months’ time when the Masters returns to its usual spot in April.

“The Masters is for me the biggest tournament and the one I wanted to win the most. I am just very proud of the way I handled myself and finished off the tournament.

“It still feels like a dream. As a kid, I was dreaming about winning the Masters and having Tiger put the Green Jacket on you still feels like a dream.

“But I am here and what a great feeling it is. I could not feel more excited.”

He also becomes the first world number one to win the tournament since Woods in 2002.

Smith, who finished tied for fifth in 2018, made history himself by becoming the first player to shoot all four of his rounds in the 60s at Augusta.