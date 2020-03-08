REDAVIA celebrates 10 Years of solar innovation

REDAVIA, a global market leader of cost-effective, reliable, and clean solar power for businesses, is celebrating 10 years of solar innovation.

This milestone anniversary represents a decade of creative engineering and customer satisfaction.

This press release features multimedia.

In 2010, REDAVIA started off with a simple vision for clean, affordable energy and a mission to use solar energy as a key driver for sustainable development.

REDAVIA’s CEO and Founder Erwin Spolders created a unique, modular design that he knew would lower costs and provide a flexible, risk-mitigated solution for businesses.

Over the course of 10 years, the REDAVIA Team has taken this innovative design and expanded it into a full product line of modular, lease-to-own solar solutions.

REDAVIA’s plug-and-play solutions are quick to install and easy to redeploy, leading the team to name the series of products ‘Fast Track’.

While the company started with its flagship product, the Fast Track Solar Ground Mount, it now offers these additional options: the Fast Track Solar Carport, the Fast Track Solar Roof Mount, and the Fast Track Energy Storage.

These products make up a portfolio of 65 units totalling 5463 kWp.

REDAVIA provides clean, affordable energy services to 22 customers in Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania, enabling them to reduce costs, increase their operational flexibility, and reduce the carbon footprint of their business.

In the past 10 years, REDAVIA has cut 3175 tonnes of carbon emissions.

“Looking ahead to the future, the REDAVIA Team and I are excited to bring these benefits to more and more customers every year,” said Erwin Spolders, CEO & founder of REDAVIA. “We are immensely grateful to the customers and funders who have joined us on our journey so far, and we cannot wait to continue serving them and to start serving more businesses eager for us to meet their energy needs.”

REDAVIA offers solar power for businesses in West and East Africa.

The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components.