Regional system’s rejection made Nigeria world’s poverty capital – Ezeife

Elder statesman, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife has said the Almighty God has approved that a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction would emerge by 2023.

Ezeife said this in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Wednesday. He urged Ndigbo to change the way they talk about the subject because Nigeria needs an Igbo President more than the Ndigbo needs to be president of Nigeria.

He said, “God in heaven will help us really. God in heaven has approved the president of Igbo extraction. And even the way we talk about Igbo Presidency should change because Nigeria needs Igbo Presidency more than Igbo need a president of Nigeria.”

On why Nigeria needs an Igbo president more, Ezeife said, “because Igbo can fix Nigeria. They are everywhere in Nigeria making Nigeria look like a nation. They have invested most in Nigeria. Their commitment to Nigeria is greatest and if you keep the Igbos down you keep Nigeria down. Igbos can fix Nigeria and lead Nigeria to explosive economic development.”

“Let me (also) talk about restructuring. But first, let me ask is it better for Nigeria to remain as the poverty capital of the world or to change whatever made us come to this position of becoming the poverty capital of the world to what it used to be?

“Now before the (1966) coup, the World Bank said a part of Nigeria was growing faster than the rest of the world. This is a confirmed World Bank statement before 1966. It was last year that Nigeria was described as the poverty capital of the world. Now I can tell you that the change between growing faster than to become the poverty capital of the world arose from structural change in Nigeria.

“What is the structural change? Before the coup d’état or before the civil war, Nigeria was a federal system with regions as federating units. It was with that structure of the federal system with regions as federating units that made Nigeria grow faster than the rest of the world.”

