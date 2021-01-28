Rehabilitation: FG again to shut 3rd Mainland Bridge for 3 days

The Federal Government has announced plans for the total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge for three days to allow for ongoing rehabilitation works on the bridge.

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola who announced this, Wednesday, explained that the closure is to allow for repairs of the delicate expansion joints replacement.

According to Popoola, the closure would take effect from midnight on Friday to midnight of February 1.

“The construction works has reached the stage for casting concrete on additional three expansion joints, hence the need to stop all movements on the bridge that could cause vibrations,” he said.

Popoola added that the 72 hours closure was to ensure that the concrete sets properly during the curing process’ to make the rehabilitation works perfectly and durable.

He, therefore, urged motorists and residents to be patient, saying that, President Muhammadu Buhari administration was passionate about quality infrastructure delivery and safety of road users.

Popoola continued, “The contractor is planning to cast three number expansion joints on January 30 and Sunday 31.

”This will require total closure of Third Mainland bridge from 12:00 midnight of Friday 29th till midnight of February 1, 2021.

“We are sorry for the inconveniences this may cause Lagosians,” Popoola said.

Recall that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, which is going through series of repairs, had to be partially shut on July 24 for rehabilitation works.

The construction was initially divided into two phases of three months on each carriageway, starting with the Oworonsoki bound carriageway whose completion dragged to four months.

Minister of works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, while carrying out an inspection of the ongoing construction work said the Federal Government was committed to the speedy completion of repair work of the bridge which is scheduled to be reopened on February 15, 2021, to traffic.

A section of the bridge at Adekunle point has also been shut down for two weeks to allow for repairs.

Fashola, expressed hope that the bridge would be reopened on February 15 to enable the government to begin work on the Falomo Bridge.

He explained that work on the Falomo Bridge was being delayed to avert the gridlock that may ensue.

“On the Third Mainland Bridge most of our work is almost done, we lost two weeks during the civil protest and our completion date earlier was towards the end of January, which has slipped.

“We are hoping that by February 15, we should be done and the bridge should be opened to the public”, he said.