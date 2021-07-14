Renewed war: Imo govt shuts Rochas Foundation College

Imo State Government has shut the Rochas Foundation College, owned by former governor of the State, Chief Rochas Okorocha.

Officials of the Imo State Government reportedly shut the college, located in Orji, Owerri on Tuesday

The move by the Governor Hope Uzodinma administration represents a renew onslaught against the former governor.

The structure has been taken over by the state government with immediate effect.

Modestus Nwamkpa, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor Uzodinma said his boss was committed to recovering properties of the state allegedly “looted by Okorocha and his family members”.

According to him, the governor was implementing the recommendations of various White Papers by committees set up by the state government.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma is committed to recovering all the properties of the state stolen. This is not a personal war it is just the implementation of the recommendations of the whitepapers of the various committees set up the government,” Nwamkpa stated.