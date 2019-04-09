Renmoney launches Mobile Experience Centres across Lagos

Nigerian fintech lending company, Renmoney, has launched its mobile experience centers across Lagos.

This is in line with its commitment to provide improved and more convenient lending and investment solutions for its customers.

Each experience centre is equipped to enable customers complete end-to-end transactions at their convenience.

The centres will move across different locations in Lagos to cater to both small business owners and salary earners who need to access credit.

Renmoney’s Head of Sales, Iyayi Oludapo, described the launch of mobile experience centres as a result of the business’ focus on improving service delivery by moving closer to the people.

“These mobile centres were built to provide easier access to people who need to reach us, without them having to travel too far,” she added.

According to Renmoney’s CEO, Oluwatobi Boshoro, innovation would continue to be a priority for Renmoney.

“As a business, we are continually addressing barriers to financial inclusion in Nigeria and we will continue to find innovative ways to deliver the best service to our customers”, Oluwatobi affirmed.

Renmoney is a fintech lending company operating under a microfinance banking license in Lagos, Nigeria.

The company provides loans to individuals and small businesses via its website (www.renmoney.com), contact centre, agent network, branches and mobile experience centers.

Renmoney also offers market leading rates on fixed deposits and savings accounts and is regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).