Reps begin consideration of 2019 budget today

The Nigerian House of Representatives is to begin the second reading of the 2019 Budget on Thursday (today), as part of the consideration process of the annual financial document of the country.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Yakubu Dogara stated this in a remark during the plenary on Wednesday.

Mr. Dogara told the lawmakers that “we will start the second reading of the budget tomorrow, I hope every member has received the copy of the budget.”

In an interview, the Spokesman of the House of Representatives, AbdulRazak Namdas expressed the National Assembly’s readiness to pass the budget on time, maintaining that working on the budget proposal always requires series of legislative analysis on the floor of the House and as well at the committee levels.

The House which adjourn sitting to honor one of its members Mr. Abayomi AbdulKabir from Lagos State and the first Executive President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, will also pay tribute to the late President on Thursday,

The two personalities died late in December 2018 after brief illness.