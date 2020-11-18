Reps begin constitution amendment process, call for memoranda

The House of Representatives’ Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has commenced the process of further alteration of 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The committee has, therefore, requested the general public, executive and judicial arms of government, civil society organisations, professional bodies and other interest groups to submit memoranda or proposals to its secretariat.

The Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the committee, Ahmed Wase, especially called for memoranda relating to the federal structure and power devaluation, local government autonomy, fiscal federalism, revenue allocation, Nigeria Police and security architecture and judicial reforms.

Others include electoral reform to strengthen the Independent National Electoral Commission to deliver transparent, credible, free and fair elections; socio-economic and cultural rights as contained in Chapter 2 of the constitution, strengthen the independence of oversight institutions, immunity, state creation, National Assembly and others “that will promote good governance and welfare of all persons.”

Wase, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, titled ‘Constitution review: Reps commences process, calls for memoranda,’ noted that issues pertaining to immunity, state creation, National Assembly and other matters that will promote good governance and welfare of all persons, residency and indigenous provision, would top the agenda of the committee.

The House had on October 15, 2020, inaugurated the committee to process all bills seeking alterations to the provision of the Constitution.

Wase had at the ceremony said the panel had received 15 bills.