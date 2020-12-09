Reps demand arms, ammunition audit for military, police, others

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to review the policies, protocols and procedures for the purchase of arms, ammunition and related hardware by military and paramilitary agencies in the last 10 years.

The House also urged the Federal Government to review the guidelines and systems for training officers and men of these security outfits.

In addition, the Federal Government is to appraise the armoury and weapons control mechanisms currently being implemented by the military and paramilitary agencies.

Those to be affected include the Nigeria Army, Navy and Air Force, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigerian Correctional Services.

These were part of the resolutions reached when the House unanimously adopted a motion moved by Messrs Ibrahim Aliyu and Olaide Akinremi at the plenary on Tuesday, titled ‘Need to review the purchase, use and control of arms, ammunition, and related hardware by military, paramilitary and other law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.’

Moving the motion, Aliyu noted that there had been an increase in the deployment of officers of the NPF, the NSCDC, the NIS, the NCS and the NCS to perform internal security functions, often at variance with their core competence, training and mandate.

The lawmakers said, “The House is further concerned that the absence of structured training standards has created an environment where clashes between security personnel and the civilian populace will continue to occur, with the attendant consequences, and a complete loss of confidence by citizens in the ability of the government to protect the welfare and wellbeing of its citizens.”