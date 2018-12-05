Reps deny plot to impeach Osinbajo over NEMA probe

The House of Representatives has denied allegation by a member, Hon. Ehiozuma Johnson Agbonayinma, that there is plot to impeach Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Agbonayinma, while addressing journalists at the media centre of the House of Representatives Tuesday, alleged there was a plot by some unnamed persons to impeach Vice President Osinbajo.

In a quick reaction, the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Abdulrazak Namdas, said the information given by the lawmaker was untrue.

According to Namdas, “As I speak to you now, there is nothing before the House relating to the impeachment of the Vice President. There is nothing like that. I am the spokesperson of the House and I can tell you that authoritatively, nothing like that.”

THISDAY also gathered that Agbonayinma had been summoned by the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, to explain the source of the information he gave the media.

In his allegation, Agbonayinma had called for caution on the alleged campaign to smear the office of the vice president by those he called “disgruntled politicians and some media houses.”

The lawmaker had alleged that some unnamed persons were collecting signatures to impeach the number two citizen on the grounds of alleged infractions in the spending of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) funds.