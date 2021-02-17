Reps, Finance Ministry bicker over N2.8b payment to OPEC

The House of Representatives and the Ministry of Finance yesterday

disagreed over the procedure for paying N2.8 billion to the

Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 2017.

The Ministry appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of the

House in the ongoing investigative hearing on audit queries by

Auditor-General of Federation on Ministries Departments and Agencies

(MDAs).

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Aliyu Ahmed, said the payment

was made by the Minister following a memo by OPEC requesting the

amount.

Ahmed said the cash was released from the office of the

Accountant-General as payment of Nigeria’s contribution to the OPEC

fund for International Development in 2017.

Members of the Committee disagreed that the minister could release

such cash without recourse to the President.

Ahmed said payment to international organisations were not guided by

the Procurement Act.

He said it was a routine payment and there were hundreds of

international organisations, so if they had to resort to the President

for every approval, it would be unmanageable and cost more, adding

that this had been the practice.

The members opposed this, saying because it had been done over time

did not make it right and that such payments must be approved by the

President.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon Wole Oke, said approval from the

Presidency for such sum would be apt.

“Probably an approval from Mr President from FEC for these large sums

of money would have been apt. Your submissions are apt. We know where

the money is coming from and where it went to. What we are saying and

for the Auditor-General to have raised it, there must have been an

issue,” he said.

He ruled that in the future, the Ministry should obtain a memo and