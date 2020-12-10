Reps move to prohibit secret recruitment in federal public service

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed through First Reading a bill which seeks to prohibit secret recruitment in the Federal Public Service and to make elaborate provisions for transparency in recruitment in the public service through the publication of vacancies and for related matters in Nigeria.

The bill sponsored by Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf further seeks to promote integrity and transparency in the recruitment of personnel into the Federal Civil Service by making it an offence for a Federal Ministry, agency or parastatal to fill existing vacancies in their organizations if such vacancies have not been published.

Recall that members of the House had expressed grave concerns over the breach of federal character policy in the recruitment exercises being carried out by various MDAs.

Clause 1 of the proposed bill provides that: “It shall be the policy of the Federal Government to promote efficiency in the allocation of personnel in the Federal Civil Service, as well as transparency and equal opportunities in the recruitment and hiring of new personnel.

Section 1(2) also provides that: “it shall be an offence for any Federal Government ministry, agency or parastatal to fill a vacancy in their establishment unless the vacancies are well-publicized before the commencement of the recruitment exercise.

In the bid to ensure transparency in the recruitment exercise, Section 1(3) mandates all MDAs to publish vacancies in two national newspapers.

Section 2(1) also provides that: “Any person who violates the provisions of Section 2(2) of this Act commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N100,000 or to imprisonment for a term of not more than 6 months or to both.

Section 2(2) also stipulates that: “Where a Federal Government ministry, Agency or parastatal commits an offence under this Act, the Head of such ministry, Agency or parastatal shall be guilty of the offence and punishable as prescribed in subsection (1).

Section 3 of the proposed legislation also provides that the State High Court shall have jurisdiction over matters in this Act, while Section 4 confers the power on the Minister of Labour and Productivity may with the approval of the President make regulations for the implementation of this Act.