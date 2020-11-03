Reps recommend indefinite suspension of airports’ concession

The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to suspend indefinitely the plan to concession airports until all issues have been addressed.

The House Committee on Aviation, which criticised the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for failing to appear before it in Abuja on Monday, said it had been receiving petitions against the move.

The Federal Government had announced concession plan for four international airports. They are the Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt airports.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Nnolim Nnaji, said, “We are all aware of the terrible impact of COVID-19 on the aviation sector, which will take a while for the industry to recover. So, we should strive to do whatever is necessary to help stabilise the sector.

“You may recall that in September or thereabout, this committee had interactions with the representatives of the labour unions on this subject matter. During the meeting, which was sequel to our earlier intervention over the unions’ strike action against the concession, a lot of concerns were raised by the representatives of the labour unions regarding the airports’ concession.

“Among the concerns were lack of transparency in the exercise, labour issues, the Chinese loans, the legal issues that may arise from the existing concessions and the lack of proper valuation of the present status of the affected airports, among others.

“Based on the outcome of the meeting with the labour unions, the committee invited the Minister of Aviation and the heads of agencies under him to discuss the issue of the airports concession.” – Punch.