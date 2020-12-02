Reps summon Buhari over Borno massacre, others

…Afenifere back summons, Northern Elders demand Buhari’s resignation

The House of Representatives has summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to come and explain the security situation in the country.

The House of Representatives took the bold step during plenary on Tuesday following the recent decapitation of 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state.

The member representing Damboa/Chibok/Gwoza Federal Constituency, Rep. Ahmad Jaha, amended the motion to read: “Invite Mr. President to come to the House and explain the security situation in the country.

The motion for the amendment of the original prayers contained in the motion was seconded by Rep. Munnir Babba Dan-Agundi from Kano state.

The motion was endorsed and passed in a unanimous vote by the House.

Meanwhile, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), have backed the moves by the two chambers of the National Assembly to ensure that the executive take immediate step to address the rising wave of insecurity in the country.

They supported the House of Representatives’ motion inviting President Muhammadu Buhari to explain what his administration is doing to combat the worsening insecurity in the country.

They also endorsed the call by the Senate for the removal of the service chiefs.

In addition, the NEF demanded the resignation of Buhari following what it described as the mounting security challenges in the country.

It also expressed outrage over the massacre of Borno rice farmers, saying life has no value under the Buhari administration.

The Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement yesterday, also described the response by a presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, that the slain farmers did not get security clearance from the military before going to the farm as ‘most insensitive.’

NEF accused Buhari of ignoring its advice and concerns raised by many other Nigerians.

It said: “These particular killings have been greeted by the most insensitive response by spokespersons of the president. The lame excuse that farmers had not sought permission from the military to harvest produce merely exposes the misleading claims that our military had secured vast territories from the insurgency.

“Under this administration, life has lost its value and more and more citizens are coming under the influence of criminals. We do not see any evidence of a willingness on the part of President Buhari to honour his oath to provide security over Nigerians.

“In civilised nations, leaders who fail so spectacularly to provide security will do the honourable thing and resign.”

Moving a motion, on behalf of other 10 Borno State lawmakers, to summon Buhari, at the plenary, Hon. Satomi Ahmed prayed that the president, to amongst other things, declare a state of emergency on security matters.

Ahmed lamented that the attackers tied up agricultural labourers working in the rice field and slit their throats.

He said the exact number of people killed in the incident is not yet known as over 44 bodies were recovered and buried with six others with serious injuries and many more residents are reported missing.