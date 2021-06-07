Reps threaten to sue FG over Twitter ban

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives asked the Federal Government to lift the ban or it would take legal action against it.

Leader of the PDP caucus, Kingsley Chinda, made this known in a statement on Sunday and titled ‘Press Release on Suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.’

On his part, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said that the ban had no solution to any of the myriad of problems confronting the nation.

Ortom described the ban as an ill-advised diversion from the core issues of insecurity and injustice plaguing the nation.

According to the statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Ortom said, “The Twitter ban offers no solution to any of the myriad of problems facing the country.

He stressed that the move was only capable of heightening tensions and fuelling suspicions among Nigerians.

Meanwhile, a lawyer, Dr Kayode Ajulo, said the order of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for the prosecution of violators of the Twitter ban was contrary to provisions of the nation’s constitution.

Ajulo made his position known in a statement titled, ‘Legality or otherwise of the directive to prosecute violators of Twitter ban in Nigeria – Ajulo.’

He was responding to Malami’s directive to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation to prosecute all those found to be violating the Twitter ban.