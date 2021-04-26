Residents flee Yobe community over Boko Haram invasion

Geidam residents in Yobe State have embarked on a mass exodus of following an attack by Boko Haram insurgents last week.

The military had said that it repelled the attack, killing over 20 insurgents and recovered a vehicle and arms.

But the residents disclosed that the insurgents hoisted their flags in parts of the community, engaging in house-to-house preaching of their ideologies.

After being under Boko Haram siege for over 48 hours, scores of residents, including women and children fled the community on Sunday.

Among the fleeing residents were Hassana Adamu and Idris Abubakar, who left for Yunusari – a nearby village.

They called on the Federal Government to urgently deploy more troops to recapture the community, saying the lives of the remaining residents in the community were at risk.