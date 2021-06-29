Restructuring bill: Arewa Forum places northern lawmakers on red alert

The pan Northern socio-political Organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has placed northern lawmakers on the alert over a possible presentation of a bill on restructuring to the National Assembly by those agitating for it.

Chairman of the Forum and former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe told members of the Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives on Monday to be on the lookout for such a law in view of the statement credited to the President that if the National Assembly passed a law on restructuring, he will have no opposition to signing it.

Ogbe however said that the ACF will meet and present something to them which they should on.

He said “a lot has been said about the Petroleum Industry bill, but I will not duel on that. But there is something that will come before you very soon. The last time Mr. President met with a delegation from the South, he made a statement.

“He said that if a bill is presented before the National Assembly on the question of restructuring and the Assembly passes it, he will have no objection than to sign it. It then means that the matter may not be too far away.

“At our last meeting in Kaduna, we extended an invitation to Ohanaeze, Afenife and the South Peoples’ Congress that we want to engage them and have a conversation on the subject. We believe that there is no reason for undue warfare and that we all need to have a conversation across table to solve the problem. However, I will like you, as legislators to take note of this.

“Many of the people who are clamouring for restructuring are referring to the 1963 constitution. Somehow, they believe that constitution gives to every part of Nigeria whatever resources there are. We are trying to get copies to send to all of you legislators to see.

“Item 25, part one of section 69 of the first schedule says that mines, minerals, including oil fields, oil mining, geological surveys and natural gas are on the exclusive list. The 1963 constitution, an exact copy of the 1960 constitution and a copy of the 1999 constitution which has now made to look as if it was written by the government itself.

“Take out this constitution and read it well. We will meet, discuss and something will be presented to you. It will be up to you to make it work after which, Mr. President will be ready to sign it.” – The Nation