Restructuring Nigeria is inevitable, says Gov. Akeredolu

The Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has reiterated his call for the restructuring of the Nigerian federation as the sure path to unlocking and harnessing the nation’s full potential.

Akeredolu, who is the Governor of Ondo State, said this in his remarks at the 39th Annual National Scientific Conference of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, where he was honoured as the association’s “Worthy Ambassador,” in Abuja, late on Tuesday.

He said, “There is no doubt that the country experiences serious socio-economic challenges in virtually every part. While a sizeable chunk of these problems is attributable to the global crises, there are others which call our attention, urgently, to an appraisal of the fundamental issues which define nations.

“It is unprofitable to resort to a facile description of the current upheavals in Nigeria without looking at the factors which militate seriously against our quest for nationhood. We must analyse these issues with a view to determining the workability of the current structure. We must seek solutions to the endemic problems bedevilling the country.

“The over-dependence on oil revenue is retrogressive. Modern economies don’t thrive on monoliths. The country must pay more than passing attention to the issue of diversification.

“In addition, the federating units should, progressively, assume distinctive identities discernible in the economic activities’ peculiar to them and for which they are best suited to undertake.

“The current structure promotes indolence and kills ingenuity. Every part of the country must be encouraged to develop according to its potential. There must be deliberate devolution of responsibilities to the States.”

Earlier, the national chairman of the association, Dr. Samuel Adekola said, the unrivaled development of the health sector since creation in 1976 by the Akeredolu administration in Ondo State earned the governor his appointment as a “Worthy Ambassador.”