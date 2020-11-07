Restructuring will foster unity, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has advised those agitating for secession to rather strive for restructuring of the country in order to foster the much desired unity.

Wike stated this when the Primate of the All Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Henry Chukwuka Ndukuba, led a delegation of the church on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Port Harcourt.

According to him, the people of Rivers State have for decades lived peacefully with Nigerians from other parts of the country.

The governor said Rivers State was peaceful during the #EndSARS protest until members of the Indigenous People of Biafra unleashed unprovoked attacks that led to the killing of six soldiers, four policemen as well as destruction of police stations and court buildings in Oyigbo.

He reiterated that the allegation that he ordered soldiers to attack Igbo people living in Oyigbo was untrue and politically motivated.

According to him, if he had not imposed curfew based on security advice, there would have been bloody confrontation between the Hausa and Igbo communities.

Wike urged those with divisive tendencies to join those clamouring for the restructuring of the country in order to usher a new birth and united Nigeria.

“We need the unity of this country. What everybody is talking about is the restructuring of this country. If we are practising federalism, let it be federalism. We can’t be talking about federalism, but practising unitary system of government,” he said.

The governor urged the church to continue to pray for Nigeria because the country was apparently sitting on a keg of gun powder.

Speaking, Ndukuba noted that at a time of uncertainty in the country, the church was very proud of Wike’s actions and stance on critical issues.

He said, “We come not only to encourage you as the Lord encouraged Joshua, we believe as the Lord was with Joshua, He will be with you; He will strengthen you, and under your leadership, this state will know its greatest development and peace.

“The Lord God Almighty, who called you and gave you this opportunity, will not leave you nor forsake you. Only be strong and courageous. We are proud of you.”

Meanwhile, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened Wike, saying he won’t escape their wrath.

The group made this known in a statement issued on Friday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

Powerful said Wike had started a “war” he could not finish by allegedly ordering the killing of IPOB members at Obigbo, Rivers State.

Describing the governor as “a little fly”, the secessionist group said nothing would make the governor escape its wrath.

He said, “Wike, you have started what you cannot finish because IPOB is coming and there is nothing you can do to escape judgement.

“Your attempt to decimate youths in Obigbo under the guise of decimating IPOB members is only efforts in futility because IPOB is so formidable that no Pharaoh can wipe it off let alone a little fly like you.”

The group claimed that the killing of IPOB members at Obigbo was predicated on a promise to make him (Wike) a vice president of the country in 2023.

The statement read, “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra are watching with keen interest the murder of our people in cold blood in every part of Nigeria, particularly in Obigbo, Rivers State, by Governor Nyesom Wike and the Nigerian security agents who derive joy in slaughtering innocent people.

“Wike’s desperation to be vice-president in 2023 based on a phantom promise is driving him into political malady. We want to remind anybody who supports or partners Wike in murdering our people in Obigbo to brace for the consequences of their atrocities because IPOB must avenge the death of those innocent youths, women and even children murdered in cold blood.