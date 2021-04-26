Rivers Angels retain Women’s Premier League title

Port-Harcourt-based side, Rivers Angels have won the Nigeria Women’s Premier League crown after thrashing Sunshine Queens 4-0, bringing their trophy haul to seven.

Rivers Angels finished in the top six in the 2020-2021 campaign to qualify for the Super Six competition which was played at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

They had defeated Confluence Queens 2-0 in the final in 2019.

Before Sunday’s game, Edwin Okon’s team had played four matches, amassing eight points. Their opponents had also gotten seven points from the same amount of matches.

Rivers Angels only needed a win to retain the crown going into Sunday’s game.

However, a goal each from Oghenebrume Ikhekua, Vivian Ikechuchwu, Alice Ogebe, and Maryann Ezeanagu, handed Rivers Angels the title after garnering eleven points.

Sunday’s victory was the club’s first consecutive league win. They won the league in 1994, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2019.

The victory gives them a ticket to the WAFU-B zonal competition billed for May 2021 from where they will fight for a place in the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League.

Bayelsa Queens, Edo Queens, Robo Queens, Delta Queens, Sunshine Queens, and Rivers Angels all qualified for the Super Six competition.

In other matches played today, Robo Queens drew 1-1 with Delta Queens while Bayelsa Queens beat Edo Queens to condemn their foes to a fifth defeat after a 3-0 win.

Delta United and Robo Queens ended the competition with nine and eight points, respectively.

Bayelsa and Edo finished fifth and sixth with five in that order. They, however, had no point. – Channels.