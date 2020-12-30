Rivers APC faction heads to Supreme Court to contest sack

The Igo Aguma-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has declared it would be heading to the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling of the Court of Appeal in Abuja which sack him as caretaker committee chairman of the party.

The appeal court in Abuja on Tuesday sacked Aguma as the caretaker chairman of the APC in the state and declared the Rotimi Amaechi faction in the State, led by Isaac Abbot-Ogbobula, as the authentic chairman of the party.

But reacting to the ruling, a statement by a former House of Assembly members, Golden Chioma, urged party members to remain calm

The statement reads partly, “We have been briefed on the Court of Appeal judgement today in Abuja.

“All party faithful in Rivers State should remain calm and resolute as we have already instructed our lawyers to appeal the judgements at the Supreme Court while we continue with our preparations for the 2021 local government election in Rivers state.

“APC must be on the ballot and there is no going back.”