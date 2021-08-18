Rivers Assembly bans open rearing, grazing

The bill prohibiting open rearing and grazing of livestock has been passed into law by the Rivers State  House of Assembly.

The bill with the caption: “Rivers State Prohibition of Open Rearing and  Grazing Bill, 2021” was passed into law  yesterday following a committee report presented  by the House Committee Chairman on Agriculture, Ansalem Ogwugwo.

Majority Leader of the House, Martin Amaewhule, who led the debate, said the bill  would address issues of encroachment of farm produce and unlawful killing of farmers in the state.

Speaker of the House, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, in his submission, expressed the confidence that  the bill would address challenges emanating from open rearing and grazing of livestock in the state.

After an extensive debate, the lawmakers passed the bill into law.

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly also  enacted the “Rivers State Residents Registration Agency Bill, 2021.”

Speaker Ibani, in his resolution after Committee of the Whole, said the bill came to cure some anomalies and also ensure government did not face further expenses in the dwindling economy.

He said the bill would enable the state enhance effective service delivery.

